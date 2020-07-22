Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Almirall from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

LBTSF stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Almirall has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, acne, rosacea, and psoriasis; and central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

