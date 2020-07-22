Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $2,000,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $360,180,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 109.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,512 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,269 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 43.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,764 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

NYSE:ALL opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

