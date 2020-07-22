Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.96.

NYSE AQN opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 46,007 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 88,264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

