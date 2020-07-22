Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Set at $17.00 by TD Securities

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) has been assigned a $17.00 price objective by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.
NYSE AQN opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $17,308,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,555.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 569,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
