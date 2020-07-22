Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Set at $17.00 by TD Securities

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) has been assigned a $17.00 price objective by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE AQN opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $17,308,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,555.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 569,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.