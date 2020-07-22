Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Set at $15.75 by National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) has been assigned a $15.75 target price by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

AQN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

AQN opened at $13.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 88,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

