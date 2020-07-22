Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $11.70 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE AA opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 123,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 139,371 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 286,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 128,257 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,879.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 220,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 209,785 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

