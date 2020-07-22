Albert D Mason Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Facebook by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,611,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $1,491,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at $545,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,342. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $241.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

