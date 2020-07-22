Albert D Mason Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

