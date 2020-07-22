Alaska Air Group (ALK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.89) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alaska Air Group stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.
