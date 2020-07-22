Alaska Air Group (ALK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.89) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

