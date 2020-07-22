Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $135.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AKAM. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.15.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $398,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,129 shares in the company, valued at $594,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,583 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

