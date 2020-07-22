Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Airbus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Airbus stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.91. Airbus has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $38.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

