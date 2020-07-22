Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$105.00 at Eight Capital

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

AEM opened at C$92.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.49. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$43.25 and a 1-year high of C$97.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$901.96 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6599259 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,157,416. Also, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.47, for a total value of C$2,056,927.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,468,330.70. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,578 shares of company stock worth $5,758,424.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

