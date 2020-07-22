Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.70. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 509.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 577,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,865,000 after buying an additional 483,207 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 558.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,467 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 155.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,157 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 84,751 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,564,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after purchasing an additional 622,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,473,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,414,000 after purchasing an additional 229,481 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

