Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$92.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion and a PE ratio of 53.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$43.25 and a 1 year high of C$97.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$901.96 million during the quarter.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Mel Leiderman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.69, for a total value of C$72,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,139,970. Also, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.47, for a total transaction of C$2,056,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,468,330.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,758,424.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

