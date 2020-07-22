AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGNC. Argus assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

AGNC opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.88. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 189,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Fisk acquired 15,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

