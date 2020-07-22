Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.16. Adyen has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $33.13.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

