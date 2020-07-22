Advanced Photonix (NYSEMKT:API) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Advanced Photonix (NYSEMKT:API) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on API. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Photonix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Photonix in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Advanced Photonix alerts:

Advanced Photonix Company Profile

Advanced Photonix, Inc (API) is engaged in the development and manufacture of optoelectronic devices and sub-systems and systems. The Company serves a range of global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in a range of industries. API supports its customers from the initial concept and design phase of the product, through testing to full-scale production.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Photonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Photonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.