Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $70.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.46 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $367,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

