adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €270.00 ($303.37) price objective from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €280.00 ($314.61) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($292.13) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($303.37) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($301.12) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($280.90) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €250.53 ($281.49).

FRA ADS opened at €246.60 ($277.08) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €240.61 and its 200-day moving average is €242.88. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($225.85).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

