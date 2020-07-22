Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

ADPT opened at $38.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 33,300 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $1,318,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,550.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 688,873 shares of company stock valued at $27,509,490. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,117 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,548,000 after acquiring an additional 184,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after acquiring an additional 922,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after acquiring an additional 416,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.