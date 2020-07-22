Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Gap Up to $0.77

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.77. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 247,470 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADMP. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Dawson James raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 140.34%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

