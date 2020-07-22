Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,165,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $495,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

