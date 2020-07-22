Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.40. Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 879,414 shares changing hands.

ATNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 828,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 489,770 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the period.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

