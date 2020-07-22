Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Up 33.9%

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price rose 33.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.96, approximately 149,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 726,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 90,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 95,527 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.
