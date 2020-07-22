Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Up 33.9%

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price rose 33.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.96, approximately 149,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 726,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,490.64% and a negative return on equity of 99.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 90,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 95,527 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

