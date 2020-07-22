Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Up 2.6%

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44, 16,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,655,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 8.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 413.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

