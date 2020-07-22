Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACER. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

ACER stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.81. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

