AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.26. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 52,649 shares trading hands.

ACRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.00 to $0.69 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

The stock has a market cap of $87.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adrian Adams bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,659,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,393 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 62,709 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 220,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,003 shares during the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

