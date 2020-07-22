AceD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,355.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. AceD has a total market cap of $379,609.34 and approximately $7,355.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 155% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000391 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000084 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,589,447 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

