Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON ACC opened at GBX 58 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 million and a PE ratio of -17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.83. Access Intelligence has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60 ($0.74).

Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported GBX (3.91) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate communications and reputation management software to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software provides solutions for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder relations, and influencer marketing.

