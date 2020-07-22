Acadia Realty Trust Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.52%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AKR. Citigroup increased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

NYSE AKR opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

