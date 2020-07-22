Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) PT Raised to C$18.25 at Pi Financial

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$15.25 to C$18.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of TSE ABT opened at C$15.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.68 million and a P/E ratio of 65.13. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$16.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.76.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.2489641 earnings per share for the current year.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.