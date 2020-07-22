Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) PT Raised to C$18.25 at Pi Financial

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$15.25 to C$18.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.
Shares of TSE ABT opened at C$15.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.68 million and a P/E ratio of 65.13. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$16.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.76.
About Absolute Software
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.
