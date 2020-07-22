Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Absolute Software traded as high as C$15.25 and last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 184547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.93.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$15.25 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $655.68 million and a PE ratio of 65.13.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.2489641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Absolute Software (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.