Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Absolute Software in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Pi Financial analyst D. Kwan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.25 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE ABT opened at C$15.50 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.68 million and a PE ratio of 65.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.76.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.43 million.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.