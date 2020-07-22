Abrams Capital Management, L.P Sells 500,000 Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $17,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Camping World stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 4.09. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Camping World by 109.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 423,790 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Camping World by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Camping World by 1,657.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 88,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth $1,721,000. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camping World from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.