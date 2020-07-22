Abrams Capital Management, L.P Sells 500,000 Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $17,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Camping World stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 4.09. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Camping World by 109.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 423,790 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Camping World by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Camping World by 1,657.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 88,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth $1,721,000. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camping World from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

