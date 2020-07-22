AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

