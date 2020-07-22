AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 349.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.00. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

