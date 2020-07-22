Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $110.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABT. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $98.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,215. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.8% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $855,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 64.6% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,032 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

