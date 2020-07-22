Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $98.19 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71. The stock has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

