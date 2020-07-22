969 Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.84.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $23,034,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $325.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.24. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $330.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

