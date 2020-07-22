800 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT opened at $289.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $294.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.