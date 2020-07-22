75 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $335,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $201,505,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,960,000 after buying an additional 255,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after buying an additional 238,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,951 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $446.47 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $422.25 and a 200-day moving average of $392.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.74.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

