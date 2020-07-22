7,215 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

