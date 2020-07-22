6,818 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,792,000 after buying an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.