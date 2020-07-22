66 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,510.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $879.97 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $629.21 and a 1-year high of $1,168.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,838.70 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $878.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $961.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

