6,000 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98.

