5,461 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,285,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,151,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,785,000 after purchasing an additional 57,715 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

