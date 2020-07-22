4,512 Shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,750,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,483 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,148 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,812 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,988,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,212 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

