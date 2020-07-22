2,361 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,361 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.96 million. InMode had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

