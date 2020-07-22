2,302 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $296,913,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $61,677,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,255,000 after buying an additional 612,656 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $38,516,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 482.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,803,000 after buying an additional 505,262 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,993 shares of company stock worth $866,686. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

