2,132 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 55.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

